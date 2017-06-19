Funding sought for Elkton waterline

About 10 households in Elkton have wells with poor water quality and contamination issues, and officials want Columbiana County commissioners to help pay the estimated $500,000 cost of extending water service to those residents. Elkrun Township Trustee Randy Perrino, along with Buckeye Water District board members Bob Wines and George Kosko, attended this week's commissioners meeting to ask for financial help in paying to have a waterline extended about a mile to the crossroads community of Elkton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.