Flash Flood Watch issued June 23 at 3:30PM EDT expiring June 24 at...

OHZ039>041-048>050-PAZ013-014-020-WVZ001-240330- /O.EXA.KPBZ.FF.A.0004.000000T0000Z-170624T0600Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson- Lawrence-Butler-Beaver-Hancock- Including the cities of New Philadelphia, Dover, Carrollton, Malvern, East Liverpool, Salem, Columbiana, Coshocton, Cadiz, Steubenville, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, and Weirton 330 PM EDT Fri Jun 23 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of east central Ohio, Pennsylvania, and northern West Virginia panhandle, including the following areas, in east central Ohio, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas.

Severe Weather Alert

East Liverpool, OH

