elo-pool-jo

The opening day of the season for the J. Burchfield Cartwright Municipal Pool at Thompson Park in East Liverpool was Monday, and the sunny, warm weather attracted a large crowd, including 16-year-old Jalen Moman, who tried out the diving board. The pool will typically be open 1-7 p.m. daily, with admission of $2 for students and $3 for adults.

