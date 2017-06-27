EL - Swoman pleads guilty to wire fraud
An East Liverpool woman pleaded guilty in federal court here to stealing $176,000 from her employer in Hancock County, W.Va. According to the news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Danielle Varrati, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for transferring $176,000 from where she worked to her personal bank account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May '17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May '17
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC