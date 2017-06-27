EL - Swoman pleads guilty to wire fraud

An East Liverpool woman pleaded guilty in federal court here to stealing $176,000 from her employer in Hancock County, W.Va. According to the news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Danielle Varrati, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for transferring $176,000 from where she worked to her personal bank account.

