EL man with box of cash, heroin sentenced to six years in prison
An East Liverpool man found by police to be carrying a box with more than a $1,000 in cash and 63 grams of heroin inside was sentenced to six years in prison during a hearing in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court on Friday. Jajuan McKeithen, who had pleaded guilty in March to the first-degree felony drug possession charge, was ordered by Judge Scott Washam on Friday to serve this sentence consecutive to a two-year sentence he is already serving in Belmont Correctional Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|12 hr
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May 17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May 15
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC