EL man with box of cash, heroin sentenced to six years in prison

An East Liverpool man found by police to be carrying a box with more than a $1,000 in cash and 63 grams of heroin inside was sentenced to six years in prison during a hearing in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court on Friday. Jajuan McKeithen, who had pleaded guilty in March to the first-degree felony drug possession charge, was ordered by Judge Scott Washam on Friday to serve this sentence consecutive to a two-year sentence he is already serving in Belmont Correctional Institute.

