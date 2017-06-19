EL man pleads guilty to felonious assault, other charges
An East Liverpool-area man accused of robbing and stabbing a man in the leg while giving him a ride home has pleaded guilty to most of the charges against him. Joseph E. Giralico, 33, of state Route 267, pleaded guilty this week in county Common Pleas Court to felonious assault and obstructing police business, a misdemeanor.
