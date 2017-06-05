East Liverpool Reports
Sally L. Ryan, 46, Wyoming Avenue, was driving on Lisbon Street at 10 a.m. Wednesday when Lindsay D. Potts, 26, Morton Street, reportedly ran a stop sign, striking Ryan's vehicle. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene, and an ambulance was called to treat Potts for possible injuries.
