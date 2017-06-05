East Liverpool Police Reports
Officers responded Saturday night to a vehicle in a ditch on the west side of Laura Avenue, where they found the driver, Amy D. Moore, 40, Laura Avenue, in the driver's seat with the keys in the ignition. Officers reported she told them she was new to the neighborhood and, while trying to park her car, traveled off the roadway into the ditch.
