East Liverpool Police Reports

Patrolman Chris Green responded to 689 Lincoln Ave. just before 2 p.m. Wednesday for a possible overdose and found Shawn M. Cunningham, 29, Fifth Street, and James E. Heck, 41, Pennsylvania Avenue, standing over James L. Cunningham, 35, East Eighth Street. James Cunningham was lying near the main walkway to the upstairs portion of the apartments, soaked in sweat, barely breathing, his eyes rolled back into his head, gasping for breath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.