East Liverpool Police Reports
Patrolman Chris Green responded to 689 Lincoln Ave. just before 2 p.m. Wednesday for a possible overdose and found Shawn M. Cunningham, 29, Fifth Street, and James E. Heck, 41, Pennsylvania Avenue, standing over James L. Cunningham, 35, East Eighth Street. James Cunningham was lying near the main walkway to the upstairs portion of the apartments, soaked in sweat, barely breathing, his eyes rolled back into his head, gasping for breath.
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May '17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May '17
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
