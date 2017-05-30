East Liverpool Police claim $10,000 drug seizure
Police in a Columbiana County community that has gained national notoriety for its drug problems say they stopped a car carrying what officers say could be $10,000 worth of suspected drugs. Officers pulled the car over on Friday and found wads of cash as well as bags of powder that police believe is the powerful opioid fentanyl.
