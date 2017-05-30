East Liverpool Police claim $10,000 d...

East Liverpool Police claim $10,000 drug seizure

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Police in a Columbiana County community that has gained national notoriety for its drug problems say they stopped a car carrying what officers say could be $10,000 worth of suspected drugs. Officers pulled the car over on Friday and found wads of cash as well as bags of powder that police believe is the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ... May 17 Reality 1
News Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s... May 15 Dangerous Druggie 1
News Wellsville couple charged with murder Apr '17 Hgjbn 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16) Sep '16 just looking 7
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC