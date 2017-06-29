East Liverpool officer warns Columbus...

East Liverpool officer warns Columbus police about fentanyl contact dangers

There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 18 hrs ago, titled East Liverpool officer warns Columbus police about fentanyl contact dangers. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Chris Green's hands were sweaty after spending more than an hour interviewing suspects in a drug case and processing a scene at a May 12 traffic stop. His pores were open, making it easy to absorb the small potent granules of fentanyl clinging to the back of his shirt.

Big Johnson

Colby, WI

#1 2 hrs ago
Now he is hooked for life and steals from the evidence room and shakes down dealers.
