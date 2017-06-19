In East Liverpool Municipal Court Friday, a June 22 competency/restoration hearing was set for Lorraine A. Muslovski, 45, Industry, Pa., who faces charges of OVI above .08, OVI and driving under suspension . A notice was sent and a bench warrant was issued for Austin C. Z. Gill, 22, Ravine Street, East Liverpool, who failed to appear for a seat belt violation.

