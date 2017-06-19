Drug arrest attributed to tips from the East Liverpool community
As a result of a recently adopted community campaign called "See Something Say Something" East Liverpool police made at least two drug arrests on Wednesday morning. Various tips from the community helped in the arrest of Zachary Cavalcanti, of Warren, and Tyrone Crafter Junior, of Youngstown, according to Police Chief, John Lane.
