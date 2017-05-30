Disc golf course could be coming to village park
Park board president Nathan Foster has suggested drawing up plans for a 9-hole course, and possibly extending that to 18 holes in the future. The idea has been embraced by the park board, as well as council's park board committee member Alan Cohen, and Village Manager Pete Monteleone.
