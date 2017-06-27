Criminal charges, civil lawsuit filed...

Criminal charges, civil lawsuit filed in Boardman nursing home death

11 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A civil lawsuit and criminal charges have been filed after an investigation into how a 70-year-old nursing home patient died. The family of 72-year-old William Wolfe filed a civil lawsuit against Greenbriar Health Care Center, allegedly claiming that several employees or contractors of the center contributed to the death of Wolfe, who was admitted on March 28, 2015.

East Liverpool, OH

