Criminal charges, civil lawsuit filed in Boardman nursing home death
A civil lawsuit and criminal charges have been filed after an investigation into how a 70-year-old nursing home patient died. The family of 72-year-old William Wolfe filed a civil lawsuit against Greenbriar Health Care Center, allegedly claiming that several employees or contractors of the center contributed to the death of Wolfe, who was admitted on March 28, 2015.
