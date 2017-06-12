Caution key to protecting drug-sniffing dogs

Rittman Police Patrolman Dave Miller, the department's K-9 officer and SWAT commander, explained handlers like him keep their canines safe through a variety of precautions in the dangerous opiate epidemic underway. Rittman Police Patrolman Dave Miller, the department's K-9 officer and SWAT commander, explained handlers like him keep their canines safe through a variety of precautions in the dangerous opiate epidemic underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trading Post.