Caution key to protecting drug-sniffi...

Caution key to protecting drug-sniffing dogs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Trading Post

Rittman Police Patrolman Dave Miller, the department's K-9 officer and SWAT commander, explained handlers like him keep their canines safe through a variety of precautions in the dangerous opiate epidemic underway. Rittman Police Patrolman Dave Miller, the department's K-9 officer and SWAT commander, explained handlers like him keep their canines safe through a variety of precautions in the dangerous opiate epidemic underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trading Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Cristal Adams Jun 5 MGM13 1
News Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ... May 17 Reality 1
News Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s... May '17 Dangerous Druggie 1
News Wellsville couple charged with murder Apr '17 Hgjbn 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,581 • Total comments across all topics: 281,812,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC