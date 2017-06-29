Brick Work
Crew members from Delliquadri Lawn Maintenance and Landscaping of Girard laid decorative bricks Wednesday as part of the newly-resurfaced sidewalk along East Fourth Street in downtown East Liverpool. The same company also planted new trees in the area last week.
