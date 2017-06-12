BOE renews agreements for coming school year
Among the contracts approved was an agreement with the city of East Liverpool to provide school resource officers to the district at a cost of $31,500 for an officer seven hours a day at the high school and $18,000 for an officer four hours a day at Westgate. The OME-RESA ITC cooperative purchasing program, which allows the district to purchase items such as bulbs, ballasts, carpet tile, classroom supplies, custodial supplies, paper, food, and more at state minimum prices was also approved.
