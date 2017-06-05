Bear struck, killed on Route 11

A 230-pound black bear was killed while crossing state Route 11 near the West Point exit about 3 a.m. Monday. Jamey Emmert of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the male bear was struck by a passing motorist, with news of the incident posted on the ODNR Division of Wildlife's Facebook page on Tuesday.

