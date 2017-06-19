Austintown man pleads guilty to three bank robberies

Jarrett N. Drajic, 22, appeared in U.S. District Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery Investigators say Drajic robbed a Farmers National Bank in East Liverpool on Feb. 10, and the Main Street branch of Farmers National Bank in Canfield on Feb. 17. The feds later charged Drajic with also robbing a Citizen's Bank branch in Beaver Falls, Pa., on February 13. Drajic was arrested by a Columbiana police officer who recognized his truck as the getaway vehicle less than an hour after the Canfield robbery.

