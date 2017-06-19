Austintown man pleads guilty to three...

Austintown man pleads guilty to three bank robberies

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Jarrett N. Drajic, 22, appeared in U.S. District Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery Investigators say Drajic robbed a Farmers National Bank in East Liverpool on Feb. 10, and the Main Street branch of Farmers National Bank in Canfield on Feb. 17. The feds later charged Drajic with also robbing a Citizen's Bank branch in Beaver Falls, Pa., on February 13. Drajic was arrested by a Columbiana police officer who recognized his truck as the getaway vehicle less than an hour after the Canfield robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Cristal Adams Jun 5 MGM13 1
News Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ... May '17 Reality 1
News Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s... May '17 Dangerous Druggie 1
News Wellsville couple charged with murder Apr '17 Hgjbn 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16) Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC