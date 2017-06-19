Another drug bust, another boarded up house in East Liverpool

While responding to tips that residents were living at 1019 Ephraim St. without running water, police officers were en route to the home at 10:56 a.m. when they saw the tenant drive by in a vehicle with a cracked windshield at Sixth Street and Broadway. Officers said the rear seat passenger, Zachary Frederick Tyler Cavalcanti, 19, Warren, ignored their directions and commands and when asked to step from the vehicle, tried to conceal suspected drugs.

