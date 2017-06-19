Another drug bust, another boarded up house in East Liverpool
While responding to tips that residents were living at 1019 Ephraim St. without running water, police officers were en route to the home at 10:56 a.m. when they saw the tenant drive by in a vehicle with a cracked windshield at Sixth Street and Broadway. Officers said the rear seat passenger, Zachary Frederick Tyler Cavalcanti, 19, Warren, ignored their directions and commands and when asked to step from the vehicle, tried to conceal suspected drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May '17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May '17
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC