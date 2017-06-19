Another drug bust, another boarded up...

Another drug bust, another boarded up house in East Liverpool

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

While responding to tips that residents were living at 1019 Ephraim St. without running water, police officers were en route to the home at 10:56 a.m. when they saw the tenant drive by in a vehicle with a cracked windshield at Sixth Street and Broadway. Officers said the rear seat passenger, Zachary Frederick Tyler Cavalcanti, 19, Warren, ignored their directions and commands and when asked to step from the vehicle, tried to conceal suspected drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Cristal Adams Jun 5 MGM13 1
News Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ... May '17 Reality 1
News Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s... May '17 Dangerous Druggie 1
News Wellsville couple charged with murder Apr '17 Hgjbn 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16) Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,934 • Total comments across all topics: 281,939,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC