Watson presents check to Rescue Mission

Six year old East Liverpool boy, Gunnar Watson presented a check for $501, to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley's may have just had six year old Gunnar Watson from East Liverpool in mind. When he learned from his grandfather that the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is currently raising funds to construct a replacement building because the shelter's building is beyond repair and over-crowded, he was quick to ask his grandparents if they would help him Under the supervision of his grandmother, Kelly Weyand and his mom Chantell Barrett, he began to take orders for homemade fudge.

