Village under deadline to present financial recovery plan

Thursday May 25

Wellsville officials have less than 60 days to approve and present a financial recovery plan to the village's Financial Planning and Supervision Commission. The village has until July 20 to present the plan which then will be reviewed by the commission to see if it is reasonable and viable in order for the village to work its way out of fiscal emergency, which the village was placed under in November following findings by the state auditor's office.

