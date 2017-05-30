Village under deadline to present financial recovery plan
Wellsville officials have less than 60 days to approve and present a financial recovery plan to the village's Financial Planning and Supervision Commission. The village has until July 20 to present the plan which then will be reviewed by the commission to see if it is reasonable and viable in order for the village to work its way out of fiscal emergency, which the village was placed under in November following findings by the state auditor's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May 17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May 15
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC