Navy veteran Robert H. Bertschy, 89, of East Liverpool, stands as WWII veterans are acknowledged during a ceremony Wednesday to unveil the plaque bearing the names of all 19 Class of 2016 inductees into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame at the Riffe Center in Columbus. The Ohio Department of Veterans Services and Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation hosted an enshrinement ceremony for the recently inducted members of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

