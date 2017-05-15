Verify 39 mins ago 11:15 a.m.Verify: ...

Verify 39 mins ago 11:15 a.m.Verify: How dangerous is it to touch the drug fentanyl?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Law enforcement is seeing more cases involving opioids in Colorado. They say, Fentanyl - is one of the drugs that seems to be growing in popularity A story about an Ohio police officer nearly dying after touching fentanyl got us wondering about the drug's safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s... Mon Dangerous Druggie 1
News Wellsville couple charged with murder Apr 22 Hgjbn 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16) Sep '16 just looking 7
Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10) Mar '16 Fred mcw 15
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC