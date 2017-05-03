Traffic cam clarification: Nine you're fine, 10 you're fined
With social media blowing up during the past several weeks over the recently implemented traffic cam speed enforcement program, city officials are clarifying some misconceptions that have been circulating. Among those questions being posed, according to Service-Safety Director Brian Allen, is the speed at which a ticket will actually be issued.
