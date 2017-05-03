St. Clair Township Police Reports
While sitting in the cruiser at a red light at McGuffey Drive and St. Clair Avenue, Sgt. Troy Walker reported the light turned green and he proceeded through the intersection, turning left onto St. Clair when a southbound vehicle on St. Clair locked up its brakes and began to slide toward the cruiser.
