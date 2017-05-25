Some first responders using respirato...

Some first responders using respirators and other protective gear during drug calls

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

It's estimated that eight people die a day in Ohio due to the heroin and opiod crisis, and Trumbull County has recorded a record number of overdoses. Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh says he received a serious wake-up call when East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green accidentally touched fentanyl and overdosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ... May 17 Reality 1
News Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s... May 15 Dangerous Druggie 1
News Wellsville couple charged with murder Apr '17 Hgjbn 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16) Sep '16 just looking 7
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,617 • Total comments across all topics: 281,287,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC