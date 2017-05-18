Shoppers - lift' $1,251 in tools

Shoppers - lift' $1,251 in tools

19 hrs ago

James L. Cunningham Jr., 35, East Eighth Street, East Liverpool, and Christopher D. Price, 34, Purinton Avenue, East Liverpool, have been charged with theft for allegedly shoplifting $1,251 in DeWalt power tools from JWB Supply on May 8. According to Lisbon police, two were caught on security camera smuggling the tools out of the store in their pants while a third person kept the clerk occupied. Customers obtained the license plate of the vehicle they were driving, and using this information police contacted their counterparts in East Liverpool, who was able to identify all three from the video.

