Resident requests earlier cut-off for park noise

An Elysian Way resident without central air conditioning in his home is asking that nearby Thompson Park be a Park board President Betsy Wells reported at Thursday's meeting this neighbor had suggested the board limit amplified sound to 10 or even 9 p.m., prompting Wells to say, In an email to Wells, this resident said he and his wife like hearing the park used and support the East Liverpool's Got Talent event as but said that, when their windows are open on hot nights, even earplugs will not shut out hours of pounding sound. policy to be enforced by the park superintendent, saying his research showed the city's noise ordinance cites 11 p.m. as the cut-off for amplified sound.

