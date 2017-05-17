rabies-clinic

A low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats will be held from 12-2 p.m. May 20 at Westgate Middle School in East Liverpool, sponsored by the East Liverpool Health District and Community Animal Clinic. The cost is $5 per animal, cash only.

