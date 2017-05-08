Out and About

Beaver Local High School Class of 1967, Cold Casting Club, meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at Three Blessings on McCoy Ave. EAST LIVERPOOL - East Liverpool High School Class of 1968 Ladies Breakfast Club meets 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at L&B Donut Shop. NEWELL - The Newell Community Improvement Coalition meets 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Wells Building.

