Out & About

Area girls who attend East Liverpool, Beaver Local, Oak Glen, Wellsville and American Spirit Academy schools may now apply for the Tri-State Area Pottery Festival court. Applications, available at high school offices, must be completed and returned with a photo and two letters of recommendation back to your high school office no later than May 24. Judging for the 2017 queen and her court will be held 6 p.m. May 31 at the East Liverpool Alumni Clock Tower.

