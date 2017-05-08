Out & About

A stuffed pork chop dinner served 4-7 p.m. today at St. Anthony Club, Beaver Ave. Cost is $9 adults and $4 children under 12. Menu includes: stuffed pork chops, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, bread, salad, dessert and coffee. Carryout available.

