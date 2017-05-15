OTA students attend conference

Six students in the occupational therapy assistant program at Kent State-East Liverpool recently attended the American Occupational Therapy Assistant annual conference and Centennial Celebration in Philadelphia, during which attendees observed 100 years of occupational therapy. During the four days of the conference, the students and administrative staff members participated in educational sessions, a Centennial Bash and attended a ceremony that included a video presentation highlighting the historical milestones of the profession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.