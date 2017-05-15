Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on suspected Fentanyl during drug bust
There are 1 comment on the WDRB-TV Louisville story from 20 hrs ago, titled Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on suspected Fentanyl during drug bust. In it, WDRB-TV Louisville reports that:
Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m. Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m. In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
oops
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr 22
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC