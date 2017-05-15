Officer accidentally overdoses after ...

Officer accidentally overdoses after drug arrest

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio A police officer in East Liverpool, Ohio is recovering after authorities said he accidentally touched and overdosed on fentanyl seized during an arrest. East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green pulled over 25-year-old Justin Buckle's vehicle Friday after he spotted someone in the car perform a drug transaction, police told reporters at WKBN.

