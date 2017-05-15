Officer accidentally overdoses after drug arrest
Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 7:04AM MST expiring May 15 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued May 15 at 4:04AM MST expiring May 15 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 3:49AM MST expiring May 15 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio A police officer in East Liverpool, Ohio is recovering after authorities said he accidentally touched and overdosed on fentanyl seized during an arrest. East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green pulled over 25-year-old Justin Buckle's vehicle Friday after he spotted someone in the car perform a drug transaction, police told reporters at WKBN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|11 hr
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr 22
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC