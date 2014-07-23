Municipal Court

Municipal Court

In Columbiana County Municipal Court, a May 22 preliminary hearing and pretrial was set for James Clair Schwendeman, 33, Franklin Avenue, Salem, charged with OVI fifth offense, driving under a 12-point suspension and speeding. Devante R. Moody, 27, Ohio Avenue, East Liverpool, was required 30 hours community service, credited with three days in jail and sentenced to an additional four days for resisting arrest for running from Wellsville police on July 23, 2014.

