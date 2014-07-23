Municipal Court
In Columbiana County Municipal Court, a May 22 preliminary hearing and pretrial was set for James Clair Schwendeman, 33, Franklin Avenue, Salem, charged with OVI fifth offense, driving under a 12-point suspension and speeding. Devante R. Moody, 27, Ohio Avenue, East Liverpool, was required 30 hours community service, credited with three days in jail and sentenced to an additional four days for resisting arrest for running from Wellsville police on July 23, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|23 hr
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr 22
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC