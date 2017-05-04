Longtime city officer retires from force

Longtime city officer retires from force

A line of police officers and others gathered outside East Liverpool City Hall Thursday afternoon to bid farewell to Patrolman Don Fickes as he left at the end of his last shift, retiring after nearly 36 years with the city police department. Handshakes and hugs were the order of the day Thursday as East Liverpool Patrolman Don Fickes was greeted by a group of well-wishers on his last day of work.

