KSU pinning ceremony
Kent State University at East Liverpool held a pinning ceremony for the students who met the requirements for the associate of applied science degree in physical therapist assistant technology for 2017. During the ceremony, Katie Boyd received the outstanding academic achievement award and Misty Cramer received the outstanding student service award.
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May 17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May 15
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr 22
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
