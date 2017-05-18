KSU pinning ceremony

KSU pinning ceremony

Kent State University at East Liverpool held a pinning ceremony for the students who met the requirements for the associate of applied science degree in physical therapist assistant technology for 2017. During the ceremony, Katie Boyd received the outstanding academic achievement award and Misty Cramer received the outstanding student service award.

