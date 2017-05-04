K-9s show skills at courthouse
Six of the K-9 units from across Columbiana County appeared at the courthouse in Lisbon on Friday for a Law Day presentation Salem Patrolman Steve LaRosa and Argo, East Liverpool Patrolman Chad Tatgenhorst and Ivo, East Palestine Sgt. Donald Johnson and Toney, Salem Patrolman Mike Garber and Simon, Columbiana County Sheriff's Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr 22
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC