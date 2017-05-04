K-9s show skills at courthouse

Six of the K-9 units from across Columbiana County appeared at the courthouse in Lisbon on Friday for a Law Day presentation Salem Patrolman Steve LaRosa and Argo, East Liverpool Patrolman Chad Tatgenhorst and Ivo, East Palestine Sgt. Donald Johnson and Toney, Salem Patrolman Mike Garber and Simon, Columbiana County Sheriff's Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.