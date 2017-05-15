'I slowly felt my body shutting down': Ohio police officer...
Last summer, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned law enforcement across the country that fentanyl, the dangerously potent and often deadly synthetic opioid, could not only kill drug users, but officers exposed to small amounts. So like many cautious departments, police in East Liverpool, Ohio, began arming themselves with masks and gloves when processing drug-related crime scenes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|Mon
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr 22
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC