HTS donates - WOW' to Kent-EL
Kent State-East Liverpool received a contribution from Heritage Thermal Services that will benefit students in its associate degree in nursing program by providing the latest technology for learning to properly dispense medications. Heritage Thermal provided funding for the purchase of an AccessRx 2 Tier medication dispensing system, a wireless mobile workstation similar to those used by hospitals and healthcare facilities, which will provide critical learning opportunities for nursing students.
