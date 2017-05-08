Historical portrayals
Students from the Buckeye Online School for Success in East Liverpool took a trip to the past as they portrayed prominent historical figures at a Wax Museum exhibit Friday evening. The students researched the information about their historical figure of choice and also dressed the role, with many parents of the students touring the museum to see the displays.
