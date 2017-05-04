Highway Patrol Reports
Donna L. Stone, 55, Poland, was northwest bound on Columbiana-Waterford Road in Fairfield Township at 7:40 a.m. Thursday when she slowed for traffic and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Matthew Charles Fay, 18, West Garfield Road, Columbiana. He was cited with assured clear distance.
