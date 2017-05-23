Harford Co. first responders exposed ...

Harford Co. first responders exposed to heroin

After arriving on the scene, a Harford County Sheriff's deputy reported feeling ill and dizzy and emergency responders with the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company also exhibited symptoms of an overdose. The deputy was given a 4mg dose of Narcan, the opioid reversing drug, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

