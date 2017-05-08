Hall of Fame
Navy veteran Robert H. Bertschy was honored last week as a member of the Class of 2016 of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. The 89-year-old East Liverpool man was at the Riffe Center in Columbus during a ceremony to unveil the plaque bearing the names of all 19 Class of 2016 inductees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr 22
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC