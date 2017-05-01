Grand Masters pin presented

Members of the East Liverpool Mason Lodge 681, traveled to the Vista Center in Lisbon, so Tom Diddle could present his son Mike with Grand Masters pin after he was raised to degree of Master Mason. Pictured front Lenny Jordan, Tom Diddle, Mike Diddle; back, Tim Palmer, Paul Burris, Dan Kirkbride, Dan Jones, Calvin Guisto, Paul Blevins, John Everett, Mike Wheatley.

