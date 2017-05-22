Glove Donation

Glove Donation

Pepper Locke , sales manager for PH and S Products LLC in Minerva, presented a case of protective nitrile gloves to Chief John Lane of the East Liverpool Police Department Thursday. Locke's company learned through news accounts about ELPD Patrolman Chris Green's recent exposure to suspected opiate drugs during a traffic stop that caused him to overdose and said company officials wanted to donate some of the gloves they produce for officers' safety.

