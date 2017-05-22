Friends & Family
EASTa SLIVERPOOL-The East Liverpool - Calcutta Area Garden Club held their annual Plant Sale on May 13, to help support the many gardens and projects that the club members are involved in. Many thanks goes to all the very loyal community plant lovers that come back every year to peruse the hundreds of perennials, annuals and herbs that are for sale.
